‘The Last Tycoon’ Trailer Reveals Amazon’s Early Hollywood Drama Series

Amazon has just released the trailer for its adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s final novel, The Last Tycoon. The story is about the early days of Hollywood, and the creation of the Hollywood “brand,” as a young Golden Boy (Matt Bomer) takes on his mentor and boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer) for control of their studio.

Production-wise, the series’ style looks similar to Z: The Beginning of Everything, Amazon’s drama about the Fitzgeralds (primarily Zelda, played by Christina Ricci). That series has been renewed for a second season, even though it was a pretty standard biopic without a lot of, well pizzaz. And if a story set in the 1920s (or in the case of The Last Tycoon, the 1930s) doesn’t have pizzaz, what does it have?

Here’s hopingThe Last Tycoon has it all — it definitely has a great cast and the right look, so time will tell if its story is as compelling as I hope it will be (I love stories of old Hollywood, and there are aspects in this trailer that remind me of the great Feud season that just aired). The pilot episode is currently available on Amazon Prime, but the subsequent nine episodes will drop in July. Check out the trailer below:

The Last Tycoon premieres July 28th on Amazon, and also stars Lily Collins, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dominique McElligott, Enzo Cilenti, Mark O’Brien, and Jennifer Beals.

Here’s the official synopsis: