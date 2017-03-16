‘The Leftovers’ Final Season Trailer Goes Full-Tilt Nuts, Teases an Impending Flood

0

HBO has unveiled a new trailer for the third and final season of The Leftovers, and I can’t wait to have this show back in my life. While the show’s first season was a very dreary meditation on grief and depression, showrunner Damon Lindelof really found his groove in the second season, sticking to the show’s central themes while getting wildly ambitious with the narrative. Another major upheaval is in store for Season 3, which finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as the world is on edge for another major event.

Everyone in the show is promising that something big is going to happen on the seven-year anniversary of the Sudden Departure, and Kevin’s dad (Scott Glenn) looks to be crafting some sort of ark in Australia for an impending flood. Justin Theroux’s beard, meanwhile, is no coincidence, as this trailer makes explicit the Jesus comparison—especially since Kevin seemed to defy death at the end of Season 2.

Check out the full trailer below, which is excellent. The series also stars Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Kevin Carroll, Jovan Adepo, Lindsay Duncan, Regina King, Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Janel Moloney, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, and Liv Tyler. The Leftovers Season 3 premieres on April 16th.