‘The Leftovers’ Season 3: Intense New Trailer Goes Full ‘Lost’ for Final Season

0

HBO has released a new trailer for the third and final season of The Leftovers, and it is certifiably insane. While the series was billed as Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof’s long-awaited return to television, it marked a serious departure in just about every way. Before the first season even aired Lindelof told viewers the show wasn’t interested in answering why 2% of the world’s population suddenly disappeared, and instead would focus on the effects of the event. Season 1 was an engaging if sometimes overwhelmingly despairing run, but there were standout episodes to be sure, and Season 2 upped the ante considerably to churn out one of the best seasons of television I’ve ever seen.

Heading into Season 3, The Leftovers is no Game of Thrones in terms of viewership, but fans like myself are incredibly eager to see how all of this wraps up and to just enjoy another season of one of the best shows on TV. This new trailer is incredibly intense, teasing less about plot and more about the state of mind of Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon’s characters as they head to Australia where a portion of this final season is set. There’s an unmistakable Lost vibe to this trailer due to the airport setting and impending doom, and it makes me both excited and nervous for what lies ahead.

Check out the new The Leftovers Season 3 trailer below. Shot in Texas and Australia, the final season also stars Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Kevin Carroll, Jovan Adepo, Scott Glenn, Lindsay Duncan, Regina King, Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Janel Moloney, Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Liv Tyler. The eight-episode third season of The Leftovers premieres on HBO on April 16th.