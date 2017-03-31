Collider Unboxed: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Arkham Asylum Set

-
Watch as John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, and Ashley Mova unbox, build, and review The LEGO Batman Movie Arkham Asylum set. In this new video series, your favorite Collider Video hosts will break down and discuss the beautiful artwork and design of some of the world’s best hot toys. This is Collider Unboxed.
A little back story about Arkham Asylum: When the villains of Gotham are deemed too dangerously insane for the Blackgate Penitentiary, they are sent to the imposing Elizabeth Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane… or as it’s more commonly called The Arkham Asylum. The facility was founded in the early 1900s by the troubled Amadeus Arkham. A Rogues Gallery of villains have been incarcerated within its walls like Two-Face, Bane, Killer Croc, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and The Joker.
The famed Asylum didn’t actually appear in the Batman story until October 1974 when it was featured in Batman number 258. Since then it has gone on to be featured prominently in comic books and graphic novels such as Batman: The Last Arkham, Arkham Asylum: Living Hell, and Arkham Reborn.
Though never a large part of any live-action Batman movie, the Arkham Asylum appears in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Additionally, in Batman Begins, Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow is a high ranking Arkham doctor who conducts his sadistic fear gas experiments there.
Coming in at a whopping 1,628 pieces, the Arkham Asylum LEGO set has everything you need to help Batman banish The Joker. It comes complete with offices, prisoner cells, an X-Ray security scanner, canteen, visitor center, and even a laundry room. There is also a separate five-story lookout tower and a police car.
The cast of characters includes minifigures of Batman, Robin, Aaron Cast, Dr Harleen Quinzel, Barbara Gordon, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, The Riddler, Two-Face, and, of course, The Joker. The LEGO Batman Movie Arkham Asylum set is priced At $149.99. You can purchase it here.