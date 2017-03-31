Collider Unboxed: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Arkham Asylum Set

0

Watch as John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, and Ashley Mova unbox, build, and review The LEGO Batman Movie Arkham Asylum set. In this new video series, your favorite Collider Video hosts will break down and discuss the beautiful artwork and design of some of the world’s best hot toys. This is Collider Unboxed.

A little back story about Arkham Asylum: When the villains of Gotham are deemed too dangerously insane for the Blackgate Penitentiary, they are sent to the imposing Elizabeth Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane… or as it’s more commonly called The Arkham Asylum. The facility was founded in the early 1900s by the troubled Amadeus Arkham. A Rogues Gallery of villains have been incarcerated within its walls like Two-Face, Bane, Killer Croc, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and The Joker.

The famed Asylum didn’t actually appear in the Batman story until October 1974 when it was featured in Batman number 258. Since then it has gone on to be featured prominently in comic books and graphic novels such as Batman: The Last Arkham, Arkham Asylum: Living Hell, and Arkham Reborn.