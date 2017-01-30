Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

0

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve seen The LEGO Movie, and it still holds up, so my hopes are fairly high for the spinoff, The LEGO Batman Movie. Thankfully, every trailer and TV spot for the film has been top-notch, and it looks like director Chris McKay and the screenwriters have done a stellar job at comically deconstructing Batman’s personality and history. It’s the kind of Batman film that could only be done inside the world of a family-friendly animated LEGO movie, and I’m eager to see the spinoff have a little fun at the Dark Knight’s expense.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of The LEGO Batman Movie. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE”. The screening is on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00AM at Regal Atlantic Station so don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

In case you haven’t seen the latest trailer, check it out below. The film opens February 10th and features the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes, and Rosario Dawson.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Batman Movie: