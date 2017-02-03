Over 25 New ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Images Tease What Could Be the Best Batman Movie Yet

0

Warner Bros. has unveiled a gallery of high-resolution images from The LEGO Batman Movie, which is looking more and more like it could make a case for the best onscreen iteration of the DC Comics character ever. The Dark Knight has a long history on the silver screen, but results have been mixed. You have the universally beloved entries like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight or Tim Burton’s Batman, you have the godawful Batman & Robin, and you have divisive efforts like Batman Returns, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But a healthy dose of comedy and self-awareness may be just what the doctor ordered, and in some ways that makes The LEGO Batman Movie akin to the undervalued 1966 Batman.

Will this animated spinoff be as good as The Dark Knight? Who knows? But all of the trailers and TV spots thus far have teased a film that is supremely confident and hilarious, and the meta-nature of The LEGO Movie allows this spinoff to not only stand as a solid Batman movie, but to also comment on the Dark Knight’s cinematic legacy as a whole.

These images give us a closer look at the gorgeous animation that was conjured under the direction of Chris McKay, who served as co-director on The LEGO Movie. He’s working from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, with a story by Grahame-Smith.

Check out the images below and click for high-resolution. The LEGO Batman Movie features the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson, and Mariah Carey. The LEGO Batman Movie opens in theaters on February 10th.