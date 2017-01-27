L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX 3D Screening of ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

0

I absolutely loved The LEGO Movie. It’s one of those rare films that works for any age group and it’s the type of movie you can watch again and again and always find something new. So when the film was a monster hit at the worldwide box office, it was no surprise that Warner Bros. moved ahead with a number of different types of sequels. But unlike some franchises that seem like a cash grab by the studio, I’m all in on every one of these because I think there are plenty of worlds and characters ripe for exploration.

Which brings us to the first of these sequels: The LEGO Batman Movie.

Chris McKay, who served as co-director on The LEGO Movie, steps into the director’s chair for this film with LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller serving as producers. But rather than simply making a Batman movie that happens to be animated, all involved seem to have an interest in telling a Batman story that’s never before been told which includes plenty of villains, Robin, and the caped crusader coming to terms with his solitary life and lack of family. The film features the voices of Will Arnett, Ralph Fiennes, Rosario Dawson, Mariah Carey, Jenny Slate, and Billy Dee Williams.

So if you’re like me and can’t wait to see the film, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our partners at IMAX and Warner Bros., we’re going to be showing The LEGO Batman Movie a few days before it’s in theaters! The screening will be in the Los Angeles area on Monday, February 6th at 7pm followed by a Q&A with producer Dan Lin and director Chris McKay.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX 3D screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The LEGO Batman Movie in IMAX 3D”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Thursday the 2nd around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on Feb 6th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.