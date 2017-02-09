Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis on ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’, ‘Molly’s Game’ and ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

I absolutely loved The LEGO Movie. It’s one of those rare films that works for any age group and it’s the type of movie you can watch again and again and always find something new. So when the film was a monster hit at the worldwide box office, it was no surprise that Warner Bros. moved ahead with a number of different types of sequels. But unlike some franchises that seem like a cash grab by the studio, I’m all in on every one of these because I think there are plenty of worlds and characters ripe for exploration.

Which brings us to the first of these sequels: The LEGO Batman Movie.

Chris McKay, who served as co-director on The LEGO Movie, steps into the director’s chair for this film with LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller serving as producers. But rather than simply making a Batman movie that happens to be animated, all involved seem to have an interest in telling a Batman story that’s never before been told which includes plenty of villains, Robin, and the Caped Crusader coming to terms with his solitary life and lack of family.

The film features the voices of Will Arnett as Batman, Michael Cera as Robin, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Mariah Carey as the Mayor of Gotham, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face, Conan O’Brien as The Riddler, Jason Mantzoukas as Scarecrow, Doug Benson as Bane, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Kate Micucci as Clayface, Riki Lindhome as Poison Ivy, and Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are returning to voice Superman and Green Lantern, respectively with Adam Devine on board to voice The Flash. For more on the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

At the recent press day I got to sit down with Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis for an exclusive video interview. They talked about the recording process, if the script changed a lot during production, if they knew when making the film it would be something special, and more. In addition, with Michael Cera part of Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, Molly’s Game, and Zach Galifianakis having a small role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time movie, they each spoke about what it’s like to join a film in the middle of production.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below you can check out the recent trailer and official synopsis.

Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis: