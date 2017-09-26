‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Will Release Its Biggest Set Yet with “The Joker Manor”

0

Even though The LEGO Batman Movie came out in February and is now available on Blu-ray/DVD, we’re not quite done with the delightful animated movie when it comes to LEGO sets. In fact, LEGO has saved their biggest one for last as the company revealed that they’ll be releasing “The Joker Manor” this November. Since the film has been out for over six months now (and if you really wanted to stay spoiler free, you wouldn’t click on a LEGO Batman Movie article at this point), I think it’s safe to say that in the third act of the film, Joker takes over Bruce Wayne’s manor and does it up in his unique aesthetic. Now you can build it, and it’s a very cool concept. Basically, you’re getting some of Wayne Manor, but you’re also getting Joker stuff like a roller coaster and a colorful façade. I think this is a much better way to go than just releasing a straight Wayne Manor or yet another Arkham Asylum.

Here are the special features via the press release:

Includes 10 minifigures: The Joker™, Batman™, Barbara Gordon, Harley Quinn™, Nightwing™, Alfred Pennyworth™ Classic Batsuit, Disco Batman™, Disco The Joker™, Disco Batgirl™ and Disco Robin™.

Features a grand entrance flanked by 2 buildable bombs with translucent spark-style elements, 2-level and 3-level towers with turrets and flag elements on top, a rollercoaster track and train with 3 cars (each with a minifigure seat), rotating ‘big eye’ tower with lever-operated iris to ‘look’ up and down, huge buildable The Joker™ head with trapdoor and slide, rocking ‘The Joker’ sign, ‘Ha! Ha!’ sign, 2 wheel-operated punching boxing gloves, plus many multicolored, translucent light-style decorative elements.

Activate the trapdoor to send a minifigure tumbling from the top of the The Joker™ head, down the slide and out through the mouth.

Interior includes an entrance hall with 4 plastic, bendy ‘mirror’ elements; living room with a buildable grand piano and stool, bust, and fireplace with translucent-red fire-style elements; cinema room with a screen, minifigure seat and assorted elements including a romantic DVD; kitchen with cup, pot and pan elements, and a buildable microwave with lobster, lemon and plate elements inside; music studio with a buildable mixing desk and loudspeakers, seat and a guitar element; swimming pool room with translucent-blue water-style elements; and an attic with 2 buildable boxes and a rat figure.

Weapons include Batman’s Batarang, Barbara Gordon’s revolver and Harley Quinn’s bat.

Disco Batman™, Disco The Joker™, Disco Batgirl™ and Disco Robin™ minifigures are new!

Recreate and reimagine memorable scenes from THE LEGO® BATMAN MOVIE.

The Joker™ Manor measures over 21” (55cm) high, 25” (66cm) wide and 10” (27cm) deep.

Rollercoaster train measures over 1” (3cm) high, 5” (15cm) long and 1” (3cm) wide.

The set will be released on November 24th (Black Friday), and retail for $269.99. Check out images of the set and minifigures below.