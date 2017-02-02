Watch: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Takes a Sick, ‘Cribs’-Style Tour of Wayne Manor

0

Will The LEGO Batman Movie be the best Batman movie ever? It’s looking more and more possible with each new piece of footage. The film is free to be as fun and colorful as it wants while both skewering Batman’s narrative tropes and indulging in them at the same time. Unless something goes terribly wrong, it’s just going to be so much fun.

The LEGO Batman Movie also promises to play freely with the wide array of fan-favorite characters and villains of Batman’s extensive Rogues Gallery. Will Arnett returns as the voice of Bats along with Gordon/Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), Dick Grayson/Robin (Michael Cera), Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes), who will square off against the Clown Prince of Gotham, Joker (Zach Galifianakis), and Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate).

But today’s new video is all about Bruce and his alter-ego, and the incredible animation on display in this film. Staged like an episode Cribs, Batman takes you on a tour of Wayne Manor because he’s…. Bruce Wayne’s roommate. Yeah, that’s it.

Chris McKay, who served as co-director on The LEGO Movie, steps into the director’s chair for this film with LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller remaining on board as producers. Mariah Carey and Billy Dee Williams also lend their voices. The LEGO Batman Movie opens in theaters on February 10th. Check out ‘Gotham Cribs’ below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Batman Movie:

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

