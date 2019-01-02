The Justice League Is Back in New ‘LEGO Movie 2’ TV Spot

0

While the Justice League may not be reassembling in live-action form anytime soon, the DC Superheroes are back in a new TV spot for The LEGO Movie 2. Indeed, the first LEGO Movie introduced us to LEGO versions of Batman (Will Arnett), Superman (Channing Tatum), Wonder Woman (Cobie Smulders), and of course Green Lantern (Jonah Hill), and a new TV spot for the sequel shows off some footage of the group reunited. We also see a brief clip of Hill’s Green Lantern being his annoying self once more.

The follow-up was written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and directed by Mike Mitchell and picks up five years after the events of the first film, where Duplo invaders threaten the way of life for our heroes. Thematically the follow-up aims to dig into gender differences and how the way girls play with toys contrasts with the way boys play with toys, as the Duplo “invaders” are really just the boy character’s sister’s toys.

Check out the new LEGO Movie 2 TV spot below. The film also features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Maya Rudolph. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters on February 8th.