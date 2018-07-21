‘The Lego Movie 2’ Doubles Down on Chris Pratt in New SDCC Footage

0

Everything was awesome in Hall H this morning, where Warner Bros. rolled out a peek at some new footage from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. After a brief animated introduction, which saw a LEGO-ized version of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman surfing on old-school Aquaman (while shouting “My man!”, naturally), the cast and creators took the stage to unveil some exclusive footage and discuss the sequel.

Castmembers Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz joined Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Trisha Gum on stage to set up the sequel — set five years after the events of the first film, The Second Part returns to Bricksburg after the war with the aliens has transformed the oh-so-awesome town into nightmarish land known as Apocalypseburg — “A real heckish place to live,” as Miller described. What’s more, since young Finn has let his sister into the LEGO playland, everything’s changed, offering the filmmakers a whole new universe to play with.

That’s where the footage opens, with a distinctly Mad Max: Fury Road vibe — a desert wasteland in a wash of orange and yellows where Lucy (Banks) narrates, “Once I was a rebel fighting for a righteous cause, now I only fight to survive. Everything was awesome, now everything is bleak.” Chipper ol’ Emmet Brickowski pops up behind her and offers a cup of coffee, the bitter drink she says is the last good thing about life in the apocalypse.

Sirens blare and aliens swoop in overhead, sending the citizens of Bricksburg — sorry, Apocalypseburg, running into the mines. Unikitty just squeaks through, but a little star gets caught, talking about the pain in a tiny, adorable voice. “So cold,” it whimpers. Emmet opens the door to let her through, and the evil alien leader gets in, kidnapping Lucy and flying her off to space.

Emmet suggests a rescue mission (and a Margot Robbie-inspired version of Harley Quinn calls it a “suicide mission”), but no one’s in. Emmett goes on a one-man rescue mission to space where we meet a special character voiced by…. Chris Pratt. Rex Dangervest, a galaxy-saving archeologist, cowboy, and raptor wrangler — sound familiar? The two immediately become “Vest Friends!” and we see the two sides of Pratt’s persona — the goofy everyman and the cool tough guy — meet on screen. So meta.

“I was given the role while on Parks and Recreation,” Pratt said during. “By the time I finished the recording sessions, I was Star Lord.” The actor explained how Emmet’s journey mirrored his own, and that we can expect to see a lot of that self-reflective humor in the sequel.

Finally, we meet a bright, colorful horse voiced by Tiffany Haddish. Everyone’s confused by what she’s supposed to be so she offers to transform, rearranging her bricks until she’s a giant three-eyed, tentacled creature. “The horse was much more palatable” Will Arnett’s Batman deadpans.

And that’s it! It wasn’t much footage and played a bit more like a trailer, but it offered a pretty good look at the humor of the sequel and promised two Pratts for the price of one. Not too shabby.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part arrives on February 8, 2019.