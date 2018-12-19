New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer Picks up Where the First Movie Left Off

0

Warner Bros. has released a new international trailer for The LEGO Movie 2. The upcoming sequel takes place five years after the events of the first movie and the citizens of Bricksburg are now in a Mad Max-esque dystopia after fighting off invaders from LEGO DUPLO. Mike Mitchell (Trolls) directs alongside co-director Trisha Gum, working from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who became much more involved in the making of the sequel after they departed Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s production last summer.

As this trailer shows, the new movie will pick up directly after the events of the first film when the DUPLO invaders land, and then there will presumably be a time jump where we’re now in Apocalypseburg. But the plot still looks incredibly cute with Chris Pratt lampooning his action hero characters by having Emmet (Pratt) teaming up with Rex Dangervest (also voiced by Pratt).

Check out the new The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part trailer below. The film opens February 8, 2019 and also features the voices of Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro.

