New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer Is Here to Fend Off DUPLO Invaders

0

Warner Bros. has released a new The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part trailer. The upcoming sequel takes place five years after the events of the first movie and the citizens of Bricksburg are now in a Mad Max-esque dystopia after fighting off invaders from LEGO DUPLO. Mike Mitchell (Trolls) directs alongside co-director Trisha Gum, working from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Matthew Fogel, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

We’ll have our thoughts on the new trailer for you soon, but we wanted to bring this to you as quickly as possible.

Check out the new The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part trailer below, followed by a brand new poster. The film opens February 8, 2019 and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part: