Exclusive ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Poster Has a Sweet Blacklight Effect

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive poster for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. The upcoming sequel takes place five years after the events of the first movie and the citizens of Bricksburg are now in a Mad Max-esque dystopia after fighting off invaders from LEGO DUPLO. Mike Mitchell (Trolls) directs alongside co-director Trisha Gum, working from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who became much more involved in the making of the sequel after they departed Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s production last summer.

I love the look of this poster, and I’d be excited to see how it looks under a real blacklight. It’s unusual, it’s eye-catching, and helps to continue to sell these movies as bright, colorful, and unusual. You know that with a LEGO Movie at this point you’re going to get something that’s not only funny, but surprisingly heartfelt as well. It goes without saying that this is one of my most-anticipated movies of the year (the original was my favorite film of 2014), and I really dig what they’re doing with the marketing campaign.

Check out the new The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part poster below. The film opens February 8th and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish, and Stephanie Beatriz. Click on the respective links to keep up with the film on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part: