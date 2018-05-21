‘The LEGO Movie 2’: Full Title and Logo Revealed

0

I’ve enjoyed all The LEGO Movie installments thus far. Even The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which no one saw, was pretty delightful even if it wasn’t as good as The LEGO Batman Movie and my beloved The LEGO Movie. But there was a bit of oversaturation, so there’s no LEGO Movie hitting theaters this year. But next year, we’ll finally get the sequel to The LEGO Movie, and now the official title and logo have been revealed.

The official LEGO Twitter account just tweeted out the following:

The cheeky title is about par for the course, and I think The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is a fitting title for this franchise.

Details on the film are still scarce, although when we spoke to producer Chris McKay last September, he told us the film will tackle gender differences in the way kids play:

“The Duplo represents Finn’s sister, Finn being the little boy from the live-action. The Duplo is her. The man upstairs said, “You’ve gotta play with your sister. That’s the thing you’ve gotta promise me. I’ll let you play with my world, but now you’ve gotta let your sister come in and play with your world.” Now, she’s coming in, and that’s the major thing that the movie is about. What’s different and similar about gender, when a boy plays vs. how a girl plays? What kinds of stories are there? Chris and Phil are super fucking smart and really thoughtful and sensitive writers. The kinds of questions and the interesting ideas that they’re getting into with this movie, it’s going to be like the first LEGO Movie was, where it’s about something else that’s really profound. I’m really excited about where the movie is gonna go because it’s about these things that are actual notions that people have that might even be unconscious biases, where people don’t even realize that that’s the way they’re looking at the world. You can do that in a movie like this, and still have it be a great musical with fun songs, and have action and all of the other crazy things we’re gonna get into with that movie. It’s gonna be a really special movie.”

February 2019 feels so far away, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros. gives fans at least a little glimpse at Comic-Con this summer.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8, 2019.