First Trailer for ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Confirms That Everything Is Still Awesome

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated animated sequel The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. The follow-up to the smash-hit original movie arrives early next year, but we get our first good look at it thanks to this debut teaser trailer. Trolls director Mike Mitchell steps into the director’s chair this time around with co-director Trisha Gum, but Phil Lord and Chris Miller are still involved as producers and co-writers of the follow-up.

This teaser trailer is pretty great, as it builds on the ending of The LEGO Movie to create a post-apocalyptic wasteland of sorts in which Emmet is in full denial of all the terrible things going on (hmm, sounds familiar). The trailer doesn’t give away too much of the film’s plot, which involves gender dynamics and differences, but there are some solid jokes, great visuals, and you really can’t go wrong with a Beastie Boys needle drop.

This project has taken some time to put together. The LEGO Movie co-director Chris McKay was originally set to direct, but he departed when Warner Bros. opted to make The LEGO Batman Movie first so he went to direct that. Then Community alum Rob Schrab signed on to take the helm, but left the project after a year over creative differences, at which point Mitchell came aboard. Lord and Miller also jumped into the film pretty heavily last year after they left Solo: A Star Wars Story, taking a stronger handle on crafting the script, so it’ll be interesting to see exactly what kind of movie has been put together. So far, this trailer is a great start.

Check out the LEGO Movie 2 trailer below. Starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett, Jonah Hill, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part arrives on February 8, 2019.

Producer and The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay previously gave a tantalizing tease of where this sequel goes when we spoke to him last September: