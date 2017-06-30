‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Character Posters Reveal the Ensemble

0

Warner Bros. has released a series of “elemental” character posters from the upcoming animated film The LEGO Ninjago Movie. The film is a spinoff of sorts from The LEGO Movie following this spring’s The LEGO Batman Movie, as it takes place in the same universe as those films and follows the same general rules, but tells a new story with new characters. This film is based on the Ninjago LEGO line and features the voice of Dave Franco as young Master Builder Lloyd, who must team up with his friends to become secret ninja warriors and take on the evil warlord Garmadon (voiced by Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.

Charlie Bean (TRON: Uprising) directs the film alongside Paul Fisher and Bob Logan, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller serve as producers. These character posters offer a colorful look at the full ensemble, and I’m looking forward to seeing how this film sets itself apart from The LEGO Movie and LEGO Batman.

Check out the various elemental The LEGO Ninjago Movie posters below and click to enlarge. The film’s voice cast also includes Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, and Jackie Chan. The film opens in theaters on September 22nd.