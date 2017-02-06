First ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Images Reveal LEGO Ninjas and Lord Garmadon

0

With The LEGO Batman Movie set for release this Friday, Warner Bros. is already gearing up for the next installment in their LEGO movie universe, The LEGO Ninjago Movie. The studio has released the first three images from the film, which deals with the Green Ninja, Lloyd (Dave Franco), learning from his uncle Master Wu (Jackie Chan) so he and his friends can defeat the villainous Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who just so happens to also be Lloyd’s dad.

“It’s about a son having to live with this father who’s a threat to Lego-manity,” Theroux tells USA Today, “(but) more about the son’s journey of forgiving him and learning to accept him for who he is.”

While it’s a bit odd that we’ll have three LEGO movies and all three deal with sons and their distant fathers, it looks like LEGO Ninjago will still have the same kind of nerdy humor as the first two movies. Speaking about Lloyd and his ninja friends, Franco says, “They may be really cool as ninjas and the Ninjago world adores them, but at school they’re the geeks and nerds who are ignored.”

Ultimately, LEGO Ninjago will be trying to strike the right balance between being a big, fun action movie that kids can enjoy while still presenting the kind of jokes that adults will find funny, or USA Today puts it, “Kids will dig Lord Garmadon riding a large mechanical shark with legs, while adults get the comedy of the supervillain frequently pestering Lloyd to find out if his ex-wife is seeing anybody.”

While I’m not that into the Ninjago brand specifically, I like what the LEGO Movies have done thus far, and I’m certainly willing to give this next spinoff a shot.

Check out the new images below. The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd, and also features the voices of Michael Pena, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, and Olivia Munn.