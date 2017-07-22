‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’: New Trailer Flips out Like a Ninja

Warner Bros. released a new The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer at the film’s Comic-Con panel, and it’s now online for all to see. The latest addition to the The LEGO Movie universe follows Lloyd, a Green Ninja who must team up with other ninjas to defeat Garmadon, the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Tron: Uprising filmmaker and animation veteran Charlie Bean, whose credits range from Samurai Jack to Dexter’s Laboratory, makes his feature directing debut on the film with a script by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher.
This movie still looks appropriately silly, but it’s nice to see that there seems to be a bit of a deeper story at play involving Dave Franco‘s lead character and his evil father, played by Justin Theroux. It’ll be interesting to see how this movie further deepens the now-established LEGO Movie universe.
Check out The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer below and click here for our full recap of the film’s SDCC 2017 panel.. The film opens September 22nd and features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, and Jackie Chan.
Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie:
In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.
Jackie Chan (“Kung Fu Panda,” The Karate Kid”) stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux (“Megamind 2,” “The Leftovers”) is Garmadon; Dave Franco (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”) plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) is Lloyd’s mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Michael Peña (“Ant-Man,” “The Martian”) is Kai; Fred Armisen (“The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “SNL”) voices Cole; Kumail Nanjiani (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) is Jay; Abbi Jacobson (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”) plays Nya; and Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) voices Zane.