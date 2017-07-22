‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’: New Trailer Flips out Like a Ninja

0

Warner Bros. released a new The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer at the film’s Comic-Con panel, and it’s now online for all to see. The latest addition to the The LEGO Movie universe follows Lloyd, a Green Ninja who must team up with other ninjas to defeat Garmadon, the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Tron: Uprising filmmaker and animation veteran Charlie Bean, whose credits range from Samurai Jack to Dexter’s Laboratory, makes his feature directing debut on the film with a script by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher.

This movie still looks appropriately silly, but it’s nice to see that there seems to be a bit of a deeper story at play involving Dave Franco‘s lead character and his evil father, played by Justin Theroux. It’ll be interesting to see how this movie further deepens the now-established LEGO Movie universe.

Check out The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer below and click here for our full recap of the film’s SDCC 2017 panel.. The film opens September 22nd and features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, and Jackie Chan.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie: