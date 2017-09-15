Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’

0

I’ve really been enjoying the LEGO Movies so far and I hope that The LEGO Ninjago Movie continues that trend. It’s a bit more of a question mark for me since The LEGO Movie was generalized and The LEGO Batman Movie was really poking fun at Batman, but I’m not really familiar with LEGO Ninjago beyond knowing it was a set of LEGO and it had an animated TV series. But the producers have earned the benefit of the doubt, and the trailers have made the film look cute and funny, so I’m hoping for the best.

Check out the latest trailer below. The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd and features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.

