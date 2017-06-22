Exclusive: 5 ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Sets That Will Keep You Building Throughout the Year

0

If you’re a LEGO fan like me, new LEGO Movies are an opportunity to see and purchase cool new sets tied into the new movies. Today, we’re pleased to debut five of the upcoming 18 sets from The LEGO Ninjago Movie. For those unfamiliar with the film, it follows Lloyd, the Green Ninja, and his friends who must save the world from the evil Garmadon, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.

The five sets we’re premiering are (in order from least to most pieces):

Flying Jelly Sub (341 pieces, $29.99) – Join Jay in battle against the shark army and protect Takuma’s boat from flying Jelly Sub attacks. Sub features minifigure cockpit, boat, rotating legs, flick-fire missiles, swinging tentacles and 4 minifigures with assorted tools to add to the battle role-play options. [Available at Walmart stores nationwide]

Green Ninja Mech Dragon (544 pieces, $49.99) – Outwit the Green Ninja’s evil father Garmadon with this mighty mech featuring articulated snapping jaws, poseable body, wheel-activated swooshing tail, 2 leg-mounted stud shooters, hidden pop-out thrusters, 4 minifigures with assorted tools- including The Green Ninja’s sword and Garmadon’s laser-style pointer. [Available at specialty and mass retail stores, LEGO brand retail stores and shop.LEGO.com]

Garma Mecha Man (747 pieces, $59.99) – Help Lloyd protect civilian Pat from attack by Garma Mecha Man, featuring spring-loaded shark blaster, opening cockpit for Garmadon, ammo belt and fish tank. [Available at Target stores nationwide]

Ice Tank (914 pieces, $79.99) – Help Zane save Patty Keys and Torben from the shark soldiers using this cool vehicle featuring an opening minifigure cockpit, big tracks, ice cannon with 6-stud rapid shooter, and a rotating ice container. [Available at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide]

Destiny’s Bounty (2,295 pieces, $159.99) – Construct Wu’s huge training base in this highly detailed set featuring 3 modular levels and a double-headed dragon, wind-up-and-release anchors, training dojo, bathroom and Wu’s bedroom in the hull – not to mention many hidden secrets. [Available at specialty and mass retail stores, LEGO brand retail stores and shop.LEGO.com]

Check out images of all of these sets below. The sets will be available this September. The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd.