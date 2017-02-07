First Trailer Teaser for ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Expands the LEGO Universe

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer teaser for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, with the full trailer coming online tomorrow. The latest addition to the The LEGO Movie universe follows Lloyd, a Green Ninja who must team up with other ninjas to defeat Garmadon, the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.

This teaser doesn’t really show much by way of footage, though it is kind of funny that it ends with Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood.” I’m curious to see how LEGO Ninjago sets itself apart from The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie aside from aesthetic—will it have a different tone? Different style of action animation? We’ll know more when the actual trailer debuts tomorrow.

Check out The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer teaser below. The film opens September 22nd and features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie: