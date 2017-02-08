First Trailer for ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Reveals the Next Spinoff

0

Warner Bros. has released the first The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer. The latest addition to the The LEGO Movie universe follows Lloyd, a Green Ninja who must team up with other ninjas to defeat Garmadon, the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Tron: Uprising filmmaker and animation veteran Charlie Bean, whose credits range from Samurai Jack to Dexter’s Laboratory, makes his feature directing debut on the film with a script by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher.

The film looks pretty funny, and indeed it’s very much in the silly comedic style of The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie. Dave Franco is really funny, and Justin Theroux actually seems to be a swell pick for the film’s villain. But I’m curious to see how this movie sets itself apart from the prior LEGO movies aside from including ninjas. Speaking frankly, there aren’t a ton of Asian voice actors in the cast, so while it’s using Ninjago and the Asian style as a background, there doesn’t seem to be a concerted effort to change much else. Which just makes it The LEGO Movie with ninjas. Is that enough? Is there a bigger twist? We’ll find out later this year.

Check out The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer below. The film opens September 22nd and also features the voices of Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie: