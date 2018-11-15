Netflix Orders Animated World War II Drama Series ‘The Liberator’

0

Netflix has ordered the World War II drama series The Liberator, which tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War. The story follows the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe. Based on the book “The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey” by Alex Kershaw, the series was created by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive).

The combat drama will follow Sparks and the 157th Infantry Regiment from Oklahoma, a National Guard unit comprised primarily of cowboys, Native Americans and Mexican-Americans from the Invasion of Italy to the liberation of the concentration camp of Dachau. The four-part series will be the first ever produced in Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation, a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance, bringing an unprecedented level of emotion and fidelity to the animated drama experience. Grzegorz Jonkajtys (Sin City, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Revenant) developed the Trioscope technology together with School of Humans’ L.C. Crowley.

The series is being produced for Netflix by A+E Studios and Unique Features in partnership with Atlanta-based animation studio School of Humans. The Unique Features executive producers are: Bob Shaye, Michael Lynne (Lord of the Rings) and Sarah Victor. The School of Humans executive producers are Crowley, Grzegorz Jonkajtys, Brandon Barr, and Mark Apen. Jonkajtys will also serve as director for all four episodes. Stuart is creator, writer and will executive produce through his Real Folk Productions. Barry Jossen serves as executive producer for A+E Studios; Kershaw serves as co-producer.