‘The Limehouse Golem’ Trailer Teases a Twisted Victorian Murder Mystery

Directed by Juan Carlos Medina from a script by Jane Goldman (Kingsmen, X-Men: First Class), The Limehouse Golem takes to the sordid streets and tawdry nightclubs of Victorian London, where a ghastly serial killer is leaving behind a string of barely identifiable corpses. Inspector John Kildare (Bill Nighy) is assigned the case, where he meets a young songstress (Olivia Cooke) sentenced to death for the murder of her husband, who may hold the secrets to solving the grisly mystery. It looks a bit like a Giallo thriller by way of period baroque drama and I’m all in for that.

The Limehouse Golem first debuted at TIFF last year, where Adam praised the film as an enthralling mystery with a “delicious and satisfying ending”. The film also stars Douglas Booth, Sam Reid, and Eddie Marsan. The Limehouse Golem is only scheduled to arrive in UK theaters September 1 for now, but hopefully, we’ll get stateside release date details soon. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Limehouse Golem: