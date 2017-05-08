‘The Limehouse Golem’ Trailer Teases a Twisted Victorian Murder Mystery

Directed by Juan Carlos Medina from a script by Jane Goldman (Kingsmen, X-Men: First Class), The Limehouse Golem takes to the sordid streets and tawdry nightclubs of Victorian London, where a ghastly serial killer is leaving behind a string of barely identifiable corpses. Inspector John Kildare (Bill Nighy) is assigned the case, where he meets a young songstress (Olivia Cooke) sentenced to death for the murder of her husband, who may hold the secrets to solving the grisly mystery. It looks a bit like a Giallo thriller by way of period baroque drama and I’m all in for that.
The Limehouse Golem first debuted at TIFF last year, where Adam praised the film as an enthralling mystery with a “delicious and satisfying ending”. The film also stars Douglas Booth, Sam Reid, and Eddie Marsan. The Limehouse Golem is only scheduled to arrive in UK theaters September 1 for now, but hopefully, we’ll get stateside release date details soon. Watch the trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Limehouse Golem:
Set on the unforgiving, squalid streets of Victorian London in 1880, our tale begins in the baroque, grandiose music hall where the capital’s most renowned performer Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) takes to the stage. The whimsical thespian performs a monologue, informing his dedicated audience of the ghastly fate of a young woman who had once adorned this very stage, his dear friend Elizabeth Cree (Olivia Cooke); for the beguiling songstress is facing up to her forthcoming death by hanging, having been accused of murdering her husband John Cree (Sam Reid). Lizzie’s death seems inevitable, until Detective Inspector John Kildare (Bill Nighy) is assigned to the case of the Limehouse Golem – a nefarious, calculating serial killer, murdering innocent, unconnected victims, leaving behind barely identifiable corpses – and his distinctive, trademark ‘M’. All is not what it seems and everyone is a suspect and everyone has a secret.