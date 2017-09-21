‘The Lion King’ We All Know and Love Was Almost a Very Different Movie

0

Who doesn’t love The Lion King? For many of us, Disney’s 1994 animated classic was a seminal filmgoing experience; a childhood favorite from a golden age at Walt Disney Animated Studios. But the film was almost drastically different from the final version we ended up with, in quite a few ways.

Of course, most films go through an evolutionary creative process as the pieces fall into place for the filmmaker’s vision, but Disney’s animated films have a particularly fascinating path thanks to the intensely collaborative process and they can end up in almost a completely different place from where they started. Such is the case with The Lion King, the Oscar-winning, box office-dominating animated hit. With The Lion King making its Walt Disney Signature Collection debut on Blu-ray and Digital HD this year, co-director Rob Minkoff producer Don Hahn spoke with Collider about the film and its proud legacy.

“Really early on, there was a version that was very earthbound, very much about animals in the savanna and didn’t have Mufasa’s ghost. Didn’t have any of that at all,” Hahn explained.

Minkoff continued, offering an in-depth description of what we would have seen in that “earthbound” version of the film.

Mufasa got killed. Simba never left Pride Rock. He just stayed on Pride Rock. Timon and Pumbaa were childhood friends. So they were at Pride Rock. Rafiki was part of the community of Pride Rock. Was not the same witch doctor living on his tree as a hermit. And there was a stampede, and Mufasa got killed by Scar, but then as soon as Simba took over as a teenager, Scar was acting as his regent, the prince regent. So he was kind of running the show behind the scenes, but Simba was there, acting like a terrible, teenage wastrel guy, So again, it was trying to tell the story about stepping up to responsibility, but not … But the bigger story moves of leaving the pride land, meeting Timon and Pumbaa as these outcasts characters, and kind of adopting a new way of life and turning his back completely. Again, it wasn’t a different story. It was just a stronger way of telling the story that everybody had decided they wanted to tell.

Minkoff also explained how The Lion King evolved from the basic pitch, which was simply to do “Bambi in Africa,” to become the Hamlet-inspired, classic heroes journey that emerged in the final film.