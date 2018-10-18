‘The Lion King’ Cast Assembles in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

0

Disney’s new take on The Lion King, now in live-action with hybrid animation, is one step closer to taking theaters the world over by storm. The first behind-the-scenes image of some of the movie’s core cast members was recently revealed by director Jon Favreau. The image features Favreau with previously announced cast members Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as the impeccably cast Pumbaa and Timon, respectively,

Other cast members include John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi, John Kani as the wise baboon Rafiki, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, and Queen Bey herself, Beyonce Knowles Carter for the role of Nala. The hyena trio features Eric Andre, who will play Azizi, while Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba will play Shezi and Keegan-Michael Key will play Kamari. Newcomers JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play young Simba and Nala, respectively. See them all in theaters on July 19, 2019.

Take a look at some of the talent of The Lion King gathered below, courtesy of Favreau:

Here’s the official synopsis for the live-action The Lion King remake:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, “The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.”

