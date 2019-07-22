Chiwetel Ejiofor & Alfre Woodard on ‘The Lion King’ and Their Favorite Disneyland Rides

0

With director Jon Favreau’s The Lion King now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) for an exclusive interview. During the brief but fun interview, they talked about what it’s like being in a project like this, how even their friends were asking about the film during production, if they ever got to record with other people at the same time, what they love about Disneyland, and how Alfre Woodard wanted to move to California as a kid because of Disneyland.

The Lion King features the voices of Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Roge (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Eric André (Azizi), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), and JD McCrary (Young Simba).

Check out what Chiwetel Ejiofor & Alfre Woodard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Chiwetel Ejiofor & Alfre Woodard:

What did they pay to be part of The Lion King?

What is it like being offered a role in a project like this?

How even their friends are asking them about the project.

Did they ever record with other people in the room?

What’s their favorite ride at Disneyland?

Alfre Woodard talks about being a kid and wanting to move to California because of Disneyland.

Chiwetel Ejiofor reveals he’s never been to Disneyland.

