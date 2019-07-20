Friday Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Roars to $78.5 Million

0

Following on the success of its opening weekend in China, Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King has pulled in $78.5 million during its first days at the domestic box office. Director Jon Favreau‘s take on the 1994 animated film of the same name has knocked Spider-Man: Far From Home out of the number one spot. This takeover hints at The Lion King likely staying at the top over the course of its domestic opening weekend, too.

Speaking of Far From Home, the winning combo of Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and a new Marvel Cinematic Universe story ensured the film stayed at the top of the charts on Friday. Far From Home brought in another $6 million domestically, bringing its total here in the U.S. to $304.6 million. This is Far From Home‘s third Friday in theaters and is seemingly on track to do better than its predecessor, Spider-Man: Homecoming, whose third-weekend total domestic gross was just $22,150,085.

Disney’s domination at the box office isn’t merely limited to its own studio’s release (The Lion King) or Marvel Studios’ latest (Far From Home). Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is also hanging on in the charts at number three, adding nearly $4.4 million to its current domestic total of $365 million.

Newcomer Crawl comes in fourth with a little less than $1.8 million added to its domestic box office coffers in its second Friday in theaters. This brings its two-week domestic gross up to a commendable $19.6 million. Finally, Yesterday is still truckin’ along with $1.4 million brought in domestically, bringing its three-week total up to nearly $54 million.