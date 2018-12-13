Movie Talk: Is ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action or Animation? Hollywood Animators Debate

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- James Wan revealed on Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had brief talks about directing a horror movie about Batman.
- Bloody Disgusting is reporting that that Canadian kids horror show Are You Afraid of the Dark? will be getting a feature film treatment with D.J. Caruso possibly directing.
- Universal Pictures released a new poster for Jordan Peele’s new film Us that stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss.
- THR hosted a round table of animation professionals that debated if The Lion King is live-action or animation?