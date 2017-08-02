Chiwetel Ejiofor in Talks to Voice Scar in Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Lion King’

0

As Disney continues to cast up its highly anticipated live-action The Lion King, it appears the Mouse House has settled on its Scar. The Wrap reports that Oscar-nominated 12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is currently in talks to take on the villainous role in the live-action redo. Director Jon Favreau signed on to helm The Lion King shortly after the success of his cutting edge take on The Jungle Book, but unlike that film, The Lion King will be a bona fide musical. Ejiofor showed off his singing chops in the feature film Kinky Boots, so get ready for the actor to bust out “Be Prepared.”

Jeremy Irons voiced the role of Scar in Disney’s critically acclaimed 1994 film, but Favreau has been knocking it out of the park in terms of casting for the “live-action” update (it’ll be mostly CG, just like Jungle Book, so “live-action” is a bit of a stretch). Donald Glover is set as Simba, while the irreplaceable James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa. Favreau has also set Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, and John Oliver just signed on to play Zazu. Moreover, the studio is still reportedly pursuing Beyonce for the role of Nala.

Ejiofor most recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Mordo in Doctor Strange and will be seen this fall in director Garth Davis‘ (Lion) highly anticipated Biblical drama Mary Magdalene, in which he plays Peter. The Lion King is set for release on July 19, 2019.

To catch up on all of Disney’s live-action remakes in the works, click here.