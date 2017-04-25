‘The Lion King’ Remake Eyeing Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa

0

Disney appears to have a problem-free philosophy when it comes to casting their upcoming The Lion King remake, which is to say they’re absolutely nailing it. The latest pieces of brilliance is the addition of Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (Parks & Rec), who The Wrap reports are both in final negotiations to get their Hakuna Matata on as the iconic duo Timon and Pumbaa. Eichner is in talks for the role of the meerkat while Rogen is eyeing warthog. As far as recasting iconic roles go, this is pretty perfect.

The duo would join previously announced cast members James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa, and Donald Glover, who will voice Simba. Disney is reportedly pursuing none other than Beyonce Knowles to lend her pipes to Nala.

Jon Favreau is directing, utilizing the same Academy Award winning technology he implemented in The Jungle Book last year. The script comes from Jeff Nathanson, the screenwriter behind Catch Me If You Can and Disney’s upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and while the approach to the material remains under wraps at the moment, the film will reportedly maintain the musical quality of the original.

After the billion dollar box office success of the Beauty and the Beast remake, Disney is poised to lean all-in on nostalgia value with remakes of their 1990s catalogue. Also in the immediate future for are Mulan, directed by Niki Caro and opening in 2018, as well as a Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin, both of which are in the thick of pre-production and casting. As was announced this morning, The Lion King will arrive in theaters on July 19, 2019. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Disney’s modern updates of their animated classics. For a complete list, click here.