Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner on ‘The Lion King’ and Favorite Disneyland Rides

With director Jon Favreau’s The Lion King now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon) for an exclusive interview. During the brief but fun interview, they talked about why being able to record together helped their performances, if Disney gave them free annual passports as a thank you for being in the film, what’s their favorite rides at Disneyland, and more.

The Lion King features the voices of Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Eric André (Azizi), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), and JD McCrary (Young Simba).

Check out what Seth Rogen and Billy Eichnerb had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner:

How Seth Rogen’s mom doesn’t think he can sing.

How they got to do the voice recording together.

What did they pay to be in the film?

Did Disney give them free annual passports to the part for being in the film?

What’s their favorite ride at Disneyland?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Lion King: