‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack Details Revealed; Includes New Elton John Song

When Disney announced they were working on a “live-action” version of The Lion King, one of the main questions on everyone’s minds was whether it would be a musical. Tim Rice and Elton John’s songs from the 1994 film are iconic, and pretty married to the entire notion of The Lion King. Disney understood as much, and director Jon Favreau did indeed bring back the iconic songs from the animated film—plus more.

The Lion King soundtrack details have been revealed just as tickets have gone on sale, and it’s a predictably impressive lineup that promises beloved songs sung by the likes of Beyonce, Donald Glover, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Additionally, the soundtrack includes an all-new song by John and Rice called “Never Too Late” that will appear in the film’s end credits and will almost certainly be pushed as a “Best Original Song” contender—just like the new songs in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

The soundtrack features new recordings of the original songs written by John and Rice, score by Hans Zimmer, and African vocal and choir arrangements by Lebo M. As if that wasn’t enough, Pharrell Williams produced five songs on the soundtrack including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

As for Zimmer’s score, per the press release he “wanted to approach the score differently for the new film and enlisted the Re-Collective Orchestra (led by founders Matt Jones and Stephanie Matthews), along with the Hollywood Studio Symphony (comprised of Los Angeles-based session players), and his band. The goal was to rehearse and record the score like a live concert performance.” So while Zimmer did indeed return and revisits themes he created for the 1994 film, it was crafted with a bit of a different flavor.

Check out the full Lion King soundtrack listing below—which includes a “TBA” track. The digital soundtrack is set for release on July 11th and the physical album will release on July 19th, the same day that the film hits theaters.