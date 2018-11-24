Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Pop Culture Review: ‘The Lion King’ Trailer Roars, Full ‘Birds of Prey’ Title Revealed, and More

by      November 24, 2018

0

the-lion-king-trailerWelcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: The Lion King remake trailer is not “live-action” but it is gosh-dang gorgeous, the full Birds of Prey title is longer than most movies, Sony might have set dates for Morbius and a Venom sequel, and the marketing for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series continues to be mysterious and infuriating. 

Related Content
Previous Article
It's Poppins vs. Poppins as Julie Andrews Reveals Secret 'Aquaman' Role
Tags

Television

Close