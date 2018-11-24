Pop Culture Review: ‘The Lion King’ Trailer Roars, Full ‘Birds of Prey’ Title Revealed, and More

0

Welcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: The Lion King remake trailer is not “live-action” but it is gosh-dang gorgeous, the full Birds of Prey title is longer than most movies, Sony might have set dates for Morbius and a Venom sequel, and the marketing for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series continues to be mysterious and infuriating.