‘The Lion King’ Trailer Reveals Jon Favreau’s Cinematic Circle of Life

Disney has released the first trailer for director Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King, the big-screen re-imagining of the 1994 animated masterpiece. The film—which, like Favreau’s The Jungle Book, was created using a mix of CGI and live-action techniques—boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Eric Andre, and Billy Eichner.

Wow, this thing looks gorgeous. It’s understandable why someone would be hesitant about a Lion King remake in the first place, but visually Favreau’s take seems worth it for how strikingly he’s rendered the Serengeti and the various animals who live there. No, it’s not technically “live-action”, but it is beautiful to gawk at.

And even the staunchest of naysayers have to feel some sort of nostalgia goosebumps at the sound of Jones’ baritone booming from the heavens and leading into the opening of “The Circle of Life.” The sounds, the visuals, that freaking cast. Call me Mufasa because this teaser ran me over like a stampede.

Check out the trailer below. The Lion King—which also stars Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Kani—hits theaters on July 19, 2019.

Here is the full synopsis for The Lion King: