‘The Lion King’ Trailer Reveals Jon Favreau’s Cinematic Circle of Life

Disney has released the first trailer for director Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King, the big-screen re-imagining of the 1994 animated masterpiece. The film—which, like Favreau’s The Jungle Book, was created using a mix of CGI and live-action techniques—boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Eric Andre, and Billy Eichner.
Wow, this thing looks gorgeous. It’s understandable why someone would be hesitant about a Lion King remake in the first place, but visually Favreau’s take seems worth it for how strikingly he’s rendered the Serengeti and the various animals who live there. No, it’s not technically “live-action”, but it is beautiful to gawk at.
And even the staunchest of naysayers have to feel some sort of nostalgia goosebumps at the sound of Jones’ baritone booming from the heavens and leading into the opening of “The Circle of Life.” The sounds, the visuals, that freaking cast. Call me Mufasa because this teaser ran me over like a stampede.
Check out the trailer below. The Lion King—which also stars Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Kani—hits theaters on July 19, 2019.
Here is the full synopsis for The Lion King:
“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, “The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.”