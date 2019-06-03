New ‘The Lion King’ TV Spot Shows the Animals Talking and Honestly It’s Kind of Weird

0

Look, no one is going to say Jon Favreau‘s update on Disney’s The Lion King doesn’t look impressive. The film’s state-of-the-art visuals render the Serengeti and the animals that populate it darn near photorealistic, if not like straight up live-action. But a new TV spot finally gives us a glimpse of the lion characters talking, and honestly it looks kind of weird? I don’t know, man! Realistic lion mouths shouldn’t move like that!

What helps a lot with the uncanniness of it all is the fact the voice coming out of Nala’s voice belongs to Beyonce. I think Beyonce could voice an animatronic fortune teller accurately predicting the date of my death and I’d be like, “Okay, I buy that.” But I guess we’ll see how this whole film comes together. Favreau has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt; dude not only launched the MCU with Iron Man, he pretty much made the “live-action Disney remake” a thing with his stunning The Jungle Book. (Which, admittedly, also featured talking animals.)

I don’t know, man. Check out the footage below. The Lion King—which also stars Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Alfre Woodard—hits theaters on July 19.

