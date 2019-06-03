New ‘The Lion King’ TV Spot Shows the Animals Talking and Honestly It’s Kind of Weird

Look, no one is going to say Jon Favreau‘s update on Disney’s The Lion King doesn’t look impressive. The film’s state-of-the-art visuals render the Serengeti and the animals that populate it darn near photorealistic, if not like straight up live-action. But a new TV spot finally gives us a glimpse of the lion characters talking, and honestly it looks kind of weird? I don’t know, man! Realistic lion mouths shouldn’t move like that!
What helps a lot with the uncanniness of it all is the fact the voice coming out of Nala’s voice belongs to Beyonce. I think Beyonce could voice an animatronic fortune teller accurately predicting the date of my death and I’d be like, “Okay, I buy that.” But I guess we’ll see how this whole film comes together. Favreau has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt; dude not only launched the MCU with Iron Man, he pretty much made the “live-action Disney remake” a thing with his stunning The Jungle Book. (Which, admittedly, also featured talking animals.)
I don’t know, man. Check out the footage below. The Lion King—which also stars Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Alfre Woodard—hits theaters on July 19.
Here is the official synopsis for The Lion King:
Disney’s “The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.