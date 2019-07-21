Weekend Box Office: Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Nabs $185 Million Opening Weekend

0

Disney has dominated this weekend’s box office in more ways than one. “Live-action” remake The Lion King completely dominated, pulling in a jaw-dropping $185 million in its U.S. opening weekend and bringing its worldwide two-week gross to $531 million.

The Lion King is the third remake Disney has premiered this year—with two more, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The Lady and the Tramp, on the way later in 2019—and it’s had the most successful opening weekend of them all. For comparison, late May release Aladdin‘s opening weekend pulled in $91.5 million domestically while March’s Dumbo was just shy of $46 million domestic. Whatever critical doubts surrounded The Lion King ahead of its release clearly haven’t bothered audiences as they’ve flocked to relive the magic of 1994’s The Lion King as updated by director Jon Favreau.

But Disney’s good fortunes don’t stop there. Thanks to Marvel Studios, (part of the Disney family) sharing the rights to the Spider-Man character with Sony, the House of Mouse can bask in the ongoing success of Spider-Man: Far From Home as it got another $21 million here in the U.S., bringing its domestic gross just shy of $320 million. Audiences near and far are still heading to theaters to see Aladdin, too, as it’s earned $3.8 million domestically and $9.2 million abroad. So, even though Aladdin is only at number seven in the charts this week, it hardly encompasses the global success the film still has in its ninth weekend in theaters.

In between Far From Home, currently at number two, and Aladdin in seventh place sits Toy Story 4 in third, continuing to bring in big domestic dollars with $14.6 million earned this weekend. Crawl continues to perform well, especially considering it’s neither a sequel nor is it adapted from another source work. With $6 million earned domestically in its second weekend, the success of Crawl seems to imply original IP can also mean pleasing box office receipts (who knew?). In fourth and fifth place, respectively, are Yesterday and Stuber. It’s Yesterday‘s fourth weekend in domestic theaters and it’s still bringing in solid chunks of change; this weekend, it was $5.1 million. Stuber continues to stumble, pulling in $4 million in its second weekend — a sharp drop from its opening weekend domestic gross of $8.2 million.

Finally, a very honorable mention — and yet another piece of evidence proving Disney’s true box office juggernaut — goes to Avengers: Endgame, which finally beat out James Cameron‘s Avatar for the honor of the highest global box office gross of all time. Endgame has only been in theaters for 13 weeks and has brought in $2.79 billion worldwide while Avatar took nearly double the amount of time to earn its $2.7897 billion worldwide. Impressive? Yes. Mind-blowing? Absolutely. A bellwether of Disney’s continued dominance? Without a shadow of a doubt.