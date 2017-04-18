‘The Little Hours’ Red-Band Trailer: Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Kate Micucci Are Raunchy Nuns

0

Gunpowder & Sky have released a red-band The Little Hours trailer online. Written and directed by Jeff Baena (Life After Beth) and based on The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio, the film stars Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Kate Micucci as foul-mouthed nuns who begin preying upon a hired hand (Dave Franco), who has been forced into hiding by an angry lord (Nick Offerman).

While the trailer is filled with plenty of filthy language, it doesn’t look particularly funny, which is surprising when you consider the talented cast involved. Maybe it fits better together in the finished film, but right now it seems to be coasting on shock value with a religious setting playing host to bad behavior. The film played at Sundance, but didn’t generate much buzz, and this trailer kind of indicates why. Also, I didn’t hear great things about Baena’s previous films, Life After Beth and Joshy, but maybe The Little Hours will break the trend.

Check out The Little Hours red-band trailer. The film opens in select cities on June 30th and also stars John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Lauren Weedman, Paul Weitz, and Paul Reiser.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Little Hours: