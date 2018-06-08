First Images from ‘The Little Stranger’ Reveal ‘Room’ Director’s Ghost Story Follow-Up

0

Focus Features has released the first images from The Little Stranger, the highly anticipated new film from Oscar-nominated Frank and Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson. Written by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) and based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Waters, the film takes place during the summer of 1948 and revolves around a country doctor named Dr. Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson). He is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his housemaid mother used to work, but when he encounters the home’s curious family, ominous occurrences soon follow.

Abrahamson is a versatile filmmaker, easily making the shift from the dark comedy of Frank to the contained drama of Room, so the prospect of him tackling a period thriller is mighty exciting. These debut images, via Fandango, look excellent, and Abrahamson tells the outlet that The Little Stranger doesn’t easily fit into the box of “supernatural thriller”:

“I don’t think the film we’ve made is quite like anything else I’ve seen. There are plenty of genre elements in the mix but it never lets you settle into a familiar thriller or horror pattern; it keeps interrupting the genre tropes. As a filmmaker, moving in and out of those patterns in order to do something rich, psychological, human, was the most exhilarating thing.”

Check out the Little Stranger movie images below, and check back on Collider Monday to watch the first trailer. The film also stars Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter, and Charlotte Rampling. The Little Stranger opens in theaters on August 31st.