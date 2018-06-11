First ‘The Little Stranger’ Trailer: Domhnall Gleeson Leads a Ghost Story from ‘Room’ Director

0

Focus Features has released the first trailer for The Little Stranger, the highly anticipated new film from Oscar-nominated Frank and Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson. Written by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) and based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Waters, the film takes place during the summer of 1948 and revolves around a country doctor named Dr. Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson). He is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his housemaid mother used to work, but when he encounters the home’s curious family, ominous occurrences soon follow.

While the trailer reveals a bit too much for my taste, it still does a swell job of selling an evocative ghost story and I like the idea of a film about science versus belief. Abrahamson was a somewhat surprise Best Director nominee for Room, but he’s also tremendously versatile and this film looks to be a proper fright fest—albeit one anchored by strong performances and complex characters. Indeed, this ensemble is terrific, and I can’t wait to see what surprises the full film has in store.

Check out the Little Stranger trailer below. The film also stars Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter, and Charlotte Rampling. The Little Stranger opens in theaters on August 31st.