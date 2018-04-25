Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ in Development at New Line

0

After shattering box office records with their horror sensation IT, New Line is moving in another Stephen King adaptation that’s been trying to make its way to screens for decades. This time, the studio will take on a title penned under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, the dystopian horror novel The Long Walk.

Set not too far in the future, when America has become a perilous police state, The Long Walk follows one hundred teenage boys who volunteer to participate in an annual contest where one winner will be awarded anything he wants for the rest of his life — the other 99 players will die. The rules are simple; don’t stop and keep your pace above four miles an hour. If you falter too long, you get a warning. If you get three warnings, you’re out. And by out, I mean dead.

Written under King’s pen name, with which he wrote some of his darkest, most unusual material, The Long Walk is a lean, mean piece of reading and perfect for a big screen adaptation. The new incarnation of the adaptation comes from filmmaker James Vanderbilt, who’s penned scripts for everything from Zodiac to White House Down, and previously wrote and directed the 2015 Cate Blanchett drama Truth. Vanderbilt will also produce alongside Bradley Fischer and William Sherak via their Mythology Entertainment production company.