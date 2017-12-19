‘The Looming Tower’ Images and Featurette Reveal Hulu’s 9/11-Focused Series

0

Hulu’s upcoming The Looming Tower is based on Lawrence Wright‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning book that chronicles how a rivalry that started in the 90s between the CIA and the FBI might have inadvertently led to 9/11. The 10-episode series will follow both squadrons on the ground in New York and DC, as well as counterterrorist units working across the globe, as they fight to gather up information that, if used together, could have potentially prevented that devastating attack.

Today, Hulu released a new featurette about the series, as well as a bevy of new images detailing this difficult story. It’s hard to muster enthusiasm over a series that is showing, essentially, a countdown to collapse. But as long as it doesn’t end up feeling like TV vegetables, The Looming Tower could be one of the most important series of 2018.

The series stars Jeff Daniels (John O’Neill), Tahar Rahim (Ali Soufan), Wrenn Schmidt (Diane Marsh), Bill Camp (Robert Chesney), Louis Cancelmi (Vince Stuart), Virginia Kull (Kathy Shaughnessy), Ella Rae Peck (Heather), Sullivan Jones (Floyd Bennet) with Michael Stuhlbarg (Richard Clarke) and Peter Sarsgaard (Martin Schmidt). Check out the featurette below:

The Looming Tower premieres February 28th on Hulu. Here’s a full synopsis: