‘The Looming Tower’ Trailer Tracks the Intelligence Failures Leading up to 9/11

Hulu has released a new The Looming Tower trailer. Based on Lawrence Wright’s book of the same name, the story tracks the rise of Al-Qaeda and the intelligence failures that ultimately led to 9/11. I read the book when it came out, and what stuck with me is how it tracks not only Osama Bin Laden, but his #2, Ayman al-Zawahiri (who is still out there, by the way). However, it looks like Hulu’s limited series is based more in the U.S. and follows the rivalry between the FBI and the CIA that inadvertently led to the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

From a business perspective, that makes sense. Even though a mini-series following Bin Laden and al-Zawahiri would certainly be interesting, there aren’t actors who are “big” enough to be a draw, so in order to get the financing you need, you have to land names like Jeff Daniels, Alec Baldwin, and Peter Sarsgaard. That’s not to say the limited series will be bad; just that you should definitely check out Wright’s book for a fuller picture of what happened.

Check out The Looming Tower trailer below. The series premieres on February 28th and also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Bill Camp, and Tahar Rahim.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Looming Tower.