Magic Is a Monster in Exclusive ‘The Magicians’ Season 4 Teaser and Key Art

We at Collider are thrilled to bring you an exclusive look at The Magicians Season 4. Below you’ll find a brand new teaser plus an Eliot (or is he?)-centric key art, previewing the next season of one of the smartest and most exciting shows on television.

Season 3 of the series found our lead characters working without magic, on a quest to try and bring it back to the world. They succeeded in the finale, but the those darned librarians took control of the faucet and now divvy out magic to their liking. As if that wasn’t complicated enough, the memories of our heroes were wiped, and Season 4 finds all of them living non-magic lives with no recollection of who they were before. But that’s not all! Eliot (Hale Appleman) is now possessed by a monster who’s been locked in a castle for ages.

So yeah, The Magicians Season 4 begins with our heroes scattered to the wind, stripped of their identities, and being hunted by a monster who’s living inside one of them. I’m sure everything will be fine.

Check out our exclusive new The Magicians Season 4 teaser and key art below. The series returns on Syfy on January 23rd.