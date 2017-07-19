Exclusive Excerpts from ‘The Making of Dunkirk’ Preview Christopher Nolan’s Commitment to Realism

0

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look at the upcoming book The Making of Dunkirk from Insight Editions, which provides a comprehensive chronicle of how Christopher Nolan and his collaborators created the World War II action-thriller Dunkirk. The film tells the true story of the evacuation of British troops from Dunkirk, France, with Nolan offering a unique point of view by telling three separate stories at the same time: the evacuation by air, land, and sea.

These excerpts offer a look at what you’ll find in The Making of Dunkirk, such as details on how Nolan and producer Emma Thomas went about casting newcomers for the roles, how Nolan and production designer Nathan Crowley found and flew in actual Spitfire plans to prepare for the shoot, and how Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema captured stunning imagery with IMAX cameras.

Insight Editions has a reputation for putting together gorgeous, insightful books on the making of films, and The Making of Dunkirk looks no different, complete with interviews with Nolan and key department heads. Check out the excerpts below and look for my review of the book on Collider soon. The Making of Dunkirk is available to purchase now, and Dunkirk opens in theaters on July 21st.