‘The Man in the High Castle’: Isa Hackett and Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa on Season 2 Changes

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With The in Man in the High Castle Season 2 now available on Amazon Prime, I recently sat down with producer Isa Hackett (daughter of Philip K. Dick) as well as Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa (who plays Nobusuke Tagomi) to talk about the new season. During our wide-ranging interview they talked about how Season 2 pushes the envelope by exploring and expanding the world of the series, making the character relationships more organic, what it’s like working for Amazon, if there were any big arcs or storylines that got changed along the way, if they’re preparing for Season 3, and so much more.

For those not familiar with The Man in the High Castle, the show is adapted from the novel of the same name by the late Philip K. Dick. It depicts a world in which Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany triumphed over the Allies in the Second World War. Some 20 years later, the United States and much of the world has now been split between Japan and Germany, the major hegemonic nations. But the tension between these two powers is mounting, and much of the resistance and collateral damage of the struggle plays out in the western U.S.

Fans of Season 1 will likely be all the more wrapped up in what goes down in the second season. While I’ve only seen the first five episodes, what’s great about Season 2 is its embrace of an expanding scope, both in the living world of the series and in characters that appear in the wake of the escalating conflict. The characters that survived Season 1 continue the good fight, though in refreshingly daring and nimble ways that divert from last season. If Season 1 efficiently set up the world of The Man in the High Castle, Season 2 burrows into the interweaving paths that looks to subvert the new world order. For more on Season 2, read Dave Trumbore’s review.

Below you’ll find a listing of everything Isa Hackett and Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa talked about followed by the official synopsis for season 2. Check out the interview above. If you missed my interviews with Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans and Stephen Root or Luke Kleintank and Bella Heathcote, click the links.

Isa Hackett and Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa: