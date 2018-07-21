‘The Man in the High Castle’ Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Trailer Teases a Resistance Rising

Amazon has released the first The Man in the High Castle Season 3 trailer, while also announcing an early renewal for Season 4. I don’t keep up with this show at all, but I’ve heard pretty good things about it, and this is a promising trailer. You can see that they’re really digging into the sci-fi aspect of the multiverse instead of just “Hey! It’s Nazis in America! What a crazy—what’s that? Oh, in Charlottesville? Really? And he said “on both sides”? Holy crap. What a dystopia.”
But if you like your Nazis in fictional settings, then The Man in the High Castle looks like an entertaining ride that shows no signs of slowing down.
Check out the The Man in the High Castle Season 3 trailer below. The series returns on October 5th, and you can currently stream the first two seasons right now on Prime Video. The Man in the High Castle stars Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank, and Alexa Davalos.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Man in the High Castle:
Based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning novel, and executive produced by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner), and Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), The Man in the High Castle explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States. Starring Rufus Sewell (John Adams), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars), and Alexa Davalos (Mob City).
About The Man In The High Castle Season 2:
After giving Joe the film, Juliana is forced to flee the fury of the Resistance while embarking on a new path to save her home from destruction. Joe confronts his absent father in Berlin, who is not as he seems. Smith wrestles with what to do about his ill son. Frank takes a gamble with his life in a bid to save Ed. Tagomi’s life is turned upside down by his “travel” to an alternative world.