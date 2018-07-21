‘The Man in the High Castle’ Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Trailer Teases a Resistance Rising

0

Amazon has released the first The Man in the High Castle Season 3 trailer, while also announcing an early renewal for Season 4. I don’t keep up with this show at all, but I’ve heard pretty good things about it, and this is a promising trailer. You can see that they’re really digging into the sci-fi aspect of the multiverse instead of just “Hey! It’s Nazis in America! What a crazy—what’s that? Oh, in Charlottesville? Really? And he said “on both sides”? Holy crap. What a dystopia.”

But if you like your Nazis in fictional settings, then The Man in the High Castle looks like an entertaining ride that shows no signs of slowing down.

Check out the The Man in the High Castle Season 3 trailer below. The series returns on October 5th, and you can currently stream the first two seasons right now on Prime Video. The Man in the High Castle stars Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank, and Alexa Davalos.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Man in the High Castle: