‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ Featurette Goes into the Origin of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Bleecker Street has released a featurette for The Man Who Invented Christmas. The upcoming film functions as an origin story of sorts for A Christmas Carol, following Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) as he tries to come up with the story and the characters who redefined our understanding of Christmas.

Let’s be honest, this is kind of the natural evolution of the A Christmas Carol adaptations. It’s one of the most adapted books of all time, so it was only a matter of time before someone went and made a story behind the story of A Christmas Carol.

Although there’s sure to be some embellishment (I doubt Dickens ever had conversations with his imagined Scrooge), it does seem to be an entertaining riff on how A Christmas Carol came together. This featurette also touches on what could be an interesting element of the story, namely, how Christmas was perceived before A Christmas Carol and how Dickens’ story changed the values associated with the holiday. If it can walk the line between the fanciful and the historical, it should be a fairly intriguing and delightful movie.

Check out The Man Who Invented Christmas featurette below. The film opens November 22nd and also stars Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Man Who Invented Christmas: